Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Sunwing flight to Toronto has scary landing after tire blows on runway

Landing back home after a vacation is never fun, but passengers on Sunwing flight #WG272 had an extra-unpleasant landing yesterday. 

The flight, which arrived in Toronto from Cancun yesterday afternoon, experienced a Hydraulic leak and burst tire upon touching ground. 

This caused the landing to be very bumpy, which visibly terrified passengers in a video posted online. 

The video shows passengers looking extremely anxious and holding on to anything they can find as the plane jerks and bumps onto the runway. 

In a statement, Sunwing confirmed that the Swift Air-operated flight ruptured a tire.

Everyone on board was reported to be without injury post-landing, and passengers were apparently bussed to terminals. 

Still, some of those on board were frustrated about how long it took for passengers to be allowed off the aircraft and access to their luggage. 

Although no one was injured, emergency services were dispatched as a precaution. 

