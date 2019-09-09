Sunwing flight to Toronto has scary landing after tire blows on runway

Landing back home after a vacation is never fun, but passengers on Sunwing flight #WG272 had an extra-unpleasant landing yesterday.

The flight, which arrived in Toronto from Cancun yesterday afternoon, experienced a Hydraulic leak and burst tire upon touching ground.

INCIDENT Sunwing #WG272 arrived in Toronto from Cancun reported possibly blowing a tire on landing rwy 06L. Emergency services dispatched as precaution. Aircraft now stopped at end of the runway. Air Canada #AC847 went around and landed on 06R, now active runway. pic.twitter.com/qLOweTIqHW — Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) September 8, 2019

This caused the landing to be very bumpy, which visibly terrified passengers in a video posted online.

🇨🇦 No serious injuries but a lot of anxious moments after a Sunwing plane suffered a malfunction while landing at Toronto Airport.



Police say Sunwing flight 272, which was returning from Cancun, suffered what appeared to be a blown tire Sunday afternoon.pic.twitter.com/D6S3CliDpP — air plus news (english) (@airplusnews_EN) September 8, 2019

The video shows passengers looking extremely anxious and holding on to anything they can find as the plane jerks and bumps onto the runway.

In a statement, Sunwing confirmed that the Swift Air-operated flight ruptured a tire.

Everyone on board was reported to be without injury post-landing, and passengers were apparently bussed to terminals.

Still, some of those on board were frustrated about how long it took for passengers to be allowed off the aircraft and access to their luggage.

Off the plane now but no sight of baggage. Looks like baggage will take 1-2 hours https://t.co/SsQNxJ46kr — Adi (@FoundMyHandle) September 8, 2019

Although no one was injured, emergency services were dispatched as a precaution.