Street festivals and runs to close Toronto roads this weekend

It wouldn't be a weekend in Toronto without some road closures. With a major running event and the return of Pedestrian Sundays in Kensington Market this weekend, it's best to ditch the car and get into the fun of it all.

However, if you do plan on driving around Toronto this weekend, here's what you need to know.

All eastbound lanes on St. Clair Ave. West from Wells Hill Ave. to Bathurst St. will be closed starting at 7:30 a.m. on September 28 for the formation area.

There will be a series of rolling closures to accommodate the race portion including parts of St. Clair Ave. West, Russell Hill Rd., Boulton Dr., Macpherson Ave., Davenport Rd., and Christie St.

Two eastbound lanes on Dundas St. West between Runnymede Rd. and Fisken will be closed from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on September 29 for the celebration.

Parts of Kensington Ave., Augusta Ave., Baldwin St. and St. Andrew St. will be closed on September 29 from noon to 10:30 p.m. for the monthly event.