City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 9 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Road Closure Toronto

Street festivals and runs to close Toronto roads this weekend

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 9 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

It wouldn't be a weekend in Toronto without some road closures. With a major running event and the return of Pedestrian Sundays in Kensington Market this weekend, it's best to ditch the car and get into the fun of it all.

However, if you do plan on driving around Toronto this weekend, here's what you need to know.

Toronto 5K

All eastbound lanes on St. Clair Ave. West from Wells Hill Ave. to Bathurst St. will be closed starting at 7:30 a.m. on September 28 for the formation area.

There will be a series of rolling closures to accommodate the race portion including parts of St. Clair Ave. West, Russell Hill Rd., Boulton Dr., Macpherson Ave., Davenport Rd., and Christie St.

Harvest Celebration

Two eastbound lanes on Dundas St. West between Runnymede Rd. and Fisken will be closed from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on September 29 for the celebration.

Pedestrian Sundays

Parts of Kensington Ave., Augusta Ave., Baldwin St. and St. Andrew St. will be closed on September 29 from noon to 10:30 p.m. for the monthly event.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Street festivals and runs to close Toronto roads this weekend

Justin Trudeau just pledged to plant 2 billion trees across Canada but people aren't buying it

These are some of the best signs from the Global Climate Strike in Toronto

Workers keep dying at this Toronto bakery that supplies Sobey's and Dunkin Donuts

TTC station totally jammed as thousands head to climate strike in Toronto

The Stockyards neighbourhood in Toronto is a lot more than just slaughterhouses

This pretty downtown Toronto park is getting a major overhaul

Everything you need to know about the Global Climate Strike in Toronto