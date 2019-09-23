The NDP wants streetcar cameras to be used to catch drivers who break road rules

Toronto drivers are known to disrespect road rules — including the one that requires drivers to stop when approaching a streetcar with open doors — fairly often.

The constant danger this presents for pedestrians has angered many, and it even led to a woman being hit by a dump truck while exiting a streetcar just last week.

Many have been particularly frustrated by Toronto's inability to catch and punish drivers who break the rules, but NDP MPP and opposition transit critic Jessica Bell wants to change this.

Have you ever been injured exiting or entering a streetcar because a driver didn't oney the rules and stop? Please pm me @ttcriders @FFSafeStreets — Jessica Bell (@JessicaBellTO) September 22, 2019

Bell is holding a press conference at Bathurst Station tomorrow in order to publicly call on the province to improve safety measures for transit riders who are exiting and boarding streetcars. This includes using cameras on TTC vehicles to help catch drivers who break safety rules.

But in order for this to happen, legislative amendments to the Ontario Highway Traffic Act are required.

Bell will also be releasing a public letter to Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney, and it's been endorsed by Councillor Mike Layton and road safety organizations.

Later in the day tomorrow, TTC Chair Jaye Robinson will be introducing a motion on the issue at the TTC Board Meeting.

Robinson will recommend that "the Toronto Transit Commission request the Minister of Transportation to enact amendments to the Highway Traffic Act, 1990 to permit the operation of streetcar enforcement cameras to monitor and enforce traffic violations," according to the motion.

From 2014 to 2016, 26 individuals were struck by either a car or bicycle when boarding or exiting a streetcar, according to the same motion.