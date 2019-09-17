Toronto is furious after another commuter was hit while exiting a streetcar

A Toronto woman was hit by a dump truck while exiting a streetcar on Bathurst this morning, and many residents are beyond furious that this keeps happening on the city's streets.

Officers were called to Bathurst and Ulster streets around 8:43 a.m. this morning, and the woman was eventually taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Bathurst St & Ulster St

- officers O/S

- @TorontoMedics tending to pedestrian struck

- injuries unknown

- will update

- delays in area

- consider alternate routes#GO1785495

— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 17, 2019

Sadly, this is far from the first time this has happened and it's unlikely to be the last.

Why? Because drivers and cyclists are known to disobey streetcar rules in Toronto, and nothing ever seems to be done about it.

City councillor Mike Layton tweeted about the incident earlier today, saying he was already angry about this issue before this morning's collision.

Yesterday I saw this tweet and it enraged me. Today a women was hit by a truck driver as he sped by open streetcar doors on Bathurst. In 2017 I asked TTC to review automated enforcement, later they installed exterior cameras but not for capturing drivers endangering passengers https://t.co/QU8yB86htV — Mike Layton (@m_layton) September 17, 2019

He called out Toronto Police and the TTC, asking what they'll do to rectify the situation.

So the question remains, what will the @TorontoPolice and @TTChelps do to protect transit riders from drivers breaking the law? — Mike Layton (@m_layton) September 17, 2019

But many Toronto residents are confident they already know the answer: they won't do a thing.

Spoiler - they’ll do nothing. — 😈 (@killer_mike17) September 17, 2019

And many are saying that, without intervention, Toronto's streets just keep getting scarier.

Why is there no traffic enforcement on our streets? How is this happening? It’s embarrassing and scary. — Curtis Courtemanche (@CurtShortsleeve) September 17, 2019



As pedestrians continue to be harmed on the streets of Toronto, many are left wondering what it will take to provoke action.