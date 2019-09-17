City
Mira Miller
Posted 16 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
pedestrian hit toronto

Toronto is furious after another commuter was hit while exiting a streetcar

City
Mira Miller
Posted 16 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

A Toronto woman was hit by a dump truck while exiting a streetcar on Bathurst this morning, and many residents are beyond furious that this keeps happening on the city's streets. 

Officers were called to Bathurst and Ulster streets around 8:43 a.m. this morning, and the woman was eventually taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Sadly, this is far from the first time this has happened and it's unlikely to be the last. 

Why? Because drivers and cyclists are known to disobey streetcar rules in Toronto, and nothing ever seems to be done about it. 

City councillor Mike Layton tweeted about the incident earlier today, saying he was already angry about this issue before this morning's collision. 

He called out Toronto Police and the TTC, asking what they'll do to rectify the situation.

But many Toronto residents are confident they already know the answer: they won't do a thing. 

And many are saying that, without intervention, Toronto's streets just keep getting scarier. 


As pedestrians continue to be harmed on the streets of Toronto, many are left wondering what it will take to provoke action. 

Lead photo by

Ravi Pardesi

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

It's going to feel like 33 C in Toronto this weekend

Toronto is furious after another commuter was hit while exiting a streetcar

Toronto might be getting a gender equity office

People in Toronto are actually happy about something Presto did

One of Toronto's favourite flea markets is closing after more than 20 years

Cop catches driving instructor making illegal U-turn on Toronto highway

No Name brand has taken over the side of a building in Toronto

Illegal cannabis stores are starting to reopen in Toronto