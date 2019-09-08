City
Toronto is sick of people driving past stopped streetcars

Toronto's roads are definitely not the safest.

Collisions ending in pedestrian fatalities have become routine in the city, and drivers not respecting streetcar rules is also a longstanding safety issue. 

Residents have long criticized drivers who fail to stop for open streetcar doors as passengers exit, yet the problem persists. 

Earlier this week, one resident tweeted about his experience watching a streetcar operator stand up to a non-compliant driver, and the thread that follows proves just how big of an issue this really is. 

Some replied saying they see drivers fail to obey the safety rule daily. 

Others criticized the TTC, Toronto Police and municipal government for failing to enforce the rules. 

Some even took to Twitter to recount their experiences with the issue, and to highlight just how dangerous it can be. 

Many said the TTC should be investing in employees to enforce this rule instead of fare inspectors. 

While the suggested solutions within the thread vary from cameras, to flashing lights, to plastic arms, to fines — the belief that something must be done to address the issue seems unanimous. 

