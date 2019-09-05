Canadian airlines fined $45K for not posting about passenger rights

Four major Canadian airlines have been hit with $45,000 in fines for not complying with the new federal Air Passenger Protection Regulations, which came into effect on July 15.

Air Canada, WestJet, Air Transat and Porter Airlines have violated the new regulations for failing to post information about passenger rights at check-in counters, self-service check-in machines and boarding gates, according to the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA).

This is the agency’s first set of fines, issued on Aug. 27, following the rollout of the first phase of the air regulations.

WestJet was fined $17,500 for seven violations while Air Canada received $12,500 for three violations.

Porter Airlines and Air Transat received $7,500 in fines for three violations each.

In the end, the four airlines received 18 penalties for a total of $45,000 in fines.

Under the new regulations, meant to hold airlines to a higher standard of accountability, passengers could receive up to $2,400 in compensation for being denied boarding and up to $2,100 for luggage mishaps.

A second phase of air regulations meant to protect passengers will rollout on Dec. 15. At that point, the CTA could issue fines for flight delays and cancellations within the airline’s control.