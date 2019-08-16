U of T was just ranked the best university in Canada

U of T students probably don't need anything more to brag about, as the school has been a top-rated university for a long time now.

Still, the 2019 Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) was just released by ShanghaiRanking Consultancy and it ranks U of T as the best university in Canada once again.

ARWU ranks about 1,800 universities every year, but only the best 1,000 universities are published.

On the Canadian list, U of T is closely followed by the University of British Columbia at number two and McGill University and McMaster University are tied for third and fourth place.

Ryerson University comes in last on the list, tied with Lakehead University at number 28.

On the worldwide list, U of T is the only Canadian university in the top 30 at number 24.

Eight out of the top 10 schools are in the U.S., with Harvard University taking the top spot for the 17th year.

Here is ARWU's ranking of the top 30 universities in the world.

Harvard University Stanford University University of Cambridge Massachusetts Institute of Technology University of California, Berkeley Princeton University University of Oxford Columbia University California Institute of Technology University of Chicago University of California, Los Angeles Yale University Cornell University University of Washington University College London Johns Hopkins University University of Pennsylvania University of California, San Diego Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich University of California, San Francisco University of Michigan-Ann Arbor Washington University in St. Louis Imperial College London University of Toronto The University of Tokyo University of Copenhagen University of Wisconsin - Madison Duke University Northwestern University New York University

ARWU ranks schools based on six factors: the number of alumni and staff winning Nobel Prizes and Fields Medals, the number of articles published in journals of nature and science, the number of highly-cited researchers and the number of articles indexed in Science Citation Index - Expanded and Social Sciences Citation Index produced by Web of Science Group, and per capita performance.