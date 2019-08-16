U of T was just ranked the best university in Canada

City
City
Mira Miller
Posted 4 hours ago
U of T students probably don't need anything more to brag about, as the school has been a top-rated university for a long time now

Still, the 2019 Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) was just released by ShanghaiRanking Consultancy and it ranks U of T as the best university in Canada once again. 

ARWU ranks about 1,800 universities every year, but only the best 1,000 universities are published.

On the Canadian list, U of T is closely followed by the University of British Columbia at number two and McGill University and McMaster University are tied for third and fourth place. 

Ryerson University comes in last on the list, tied with Lakehead University at number 28.

On the worldwide list, U of T is the only Canadian university in the top 30 at number 24.

Eight out of the top 10 schools are in the U.S., with Harvard University taking the top spot for the 17th year. 

Here is ARWU's ranking of the top 30 universities in the world. 

  1. Harvard University
  2. Stanford University
  3. University of Cambridge
  4. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  5. University of California, Berkeley
  6. Princeton University
  7. University of Oxford
  8. Columbia University
  9. California Institute of Technology
  10. University of Chicago
  11. University of California, Los Angeles
  12. Yale University
  13. Cornell University
  14. University of Washington
  15. University College London
  16. Johns Hopkins University
  17. University of Pennsylvania
  18. University of California, San Diego
  19. Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich
  20. University of California, San Francisco
  21. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
  22. Washington University in St. Louis
  23. Imperial College London
  24. University of Toronto
  25. The University of Tokyo
  26. University of Copenhagen
  27. University of Wisconsin - Madison
  28. Duke University 
  29. Northwestern University
  30. New York University 

ARWU ranks schools based on six factors: the number of alumni and staff winning Nobel Prizes and Fields Medals, the number of articles published in journals of nature and science, the number of highly-cited researchers and the number of articles indexed in Science Citation Index - Expanded and Social Sciences Citation Index produced by Web of Science Group, and per capita performance. 

Lead photo by

U of T

