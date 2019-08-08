Toronto woman faces off against vaping teen on the TTC

Video footage of a tense altercation between two women on a TTC streetcar is making the rounds in Toronto today, prompting both scorn and pride among the digital masses.

The scorn — and derision, and mockery, and outrage — is being directed toward a young woman who is alleged to have been openly vaping aboard the westbound streetcar on King Street in Parkdale.

A witness who posted the footage to Reddit, says an elderly woman had asked the apparent teen to stop smoking aboard public transit, only to be met with disrespect.

The clip begins with a third woman standing up to the vaping teen on behalf of the elderly passenger.

"Who do you think you are talking to a poor old woman like that? She just asked you not to vape!" says the intervener, who is now being hailed as a hero across multiple social media platforms.

"I will literally box you in the face... bitch," replies the teen.

Viral video shows tense altercation between woman and teen who is alleged to have been vaping on the TTC. https://t.co/vyGFeyjqXq pic.twitter.com/3NkCjmiItu — blogTO (@blogTO) August 8, 2019

"OH MY GOD, I wish you would," says the incredulous woman in response to the girl's threat of violence. "You do not talk to people like that, she's a grown woman, she asked you not to smoke ON the TTC, which is public!"

The teen proceeds to laugh, cough and tell the woman wearing a backpack that she finds her "f*ckin' hilarious."

"Oh that's hilarious? The way you're acting toward elders, is hilarious," replies the woman.

Then comes the part of the video that has people on Instagram comparing the teen to "cash me outside girl" Danielle Bregoli, of Dr. Phil fame.

"My hair is up bitch, my hoops are out, what?" says the teen, stepping toward the woman while someone in the background laughs.

The teen is then pulled off the streetcar by a friend while the woman with the backpack tells her that that she should talk to her mother about what she's done.

"Shut the f*ck up," counters the teen. "F*ckin... ugly bitch bro... you're gunna die, both of you!"

Excellent job done by the lady to not be a bystander and speak up on behalf of the elder woman. 🥰🥰 — Ary (@Arysaf) August 8, 2019

Nothing illegal can be seen happening in the video, as the clip begins after the young woman is alleged to have been vaping aboard the TTC.

Still, her behaviour is being held up by some as an example of everything wrong with "the youth" of Toronto today... as well as people who vape.

"The one thing I don't miss about Toronto is all the teenagers who speak like that," commented one person on Reddit in response to the original video. "Sheesh."

"I feel like vapers are worse than smokers," commented someone else. "I've noticed most smokers in Toronto try blow the smoke downwind or away from people while most vapers feel like they can just blow a huge cloud of smoke in your face."

Some commenters allege that the young woman herself is now boasting of her behaviour on Instagram, though this has not been confirmed.

Regardless, people are loving the lady who calmly, but firmly stood up to the vaping teen.

"This woman deserves all the internet points," as one Redditor put it. "She is amazing, a true urban hero!"