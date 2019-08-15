Toronto neighbourhood upset after two condos ban new pets

CityPlace residents aren't pleased with a new rule being implemented at two condo buildings located at 5 Mariner Terrace and 3 Navy Wharf Court.

Harbourview Estates condo board recently introduced a new rule banning all pets that haven't already been registered with the management office, and signs have been put up in both buildings warning residents of the ban.

Already-registered pets are allowed to stay, but residents like Jen Fischer believe this rule is intended to eventually phase out pets completely and make both buildings pet-free facilities.

In light of this, Fischer started an online petition objecting to the new rule, and so far it has almost 300 signatures.

"Everyone deserves the right to have a dog in their home, whether it’s a condo, apartment or house," one comment on the petition reads.

"Enough is enough with this discrimination against pet owners. It has been scientifically proven that pet companions create healthier human beings," another comment states.

@JoshMilgrom is right on this one. All out ban in a rule should be challenged. Court decisions support that position. CityPlace dog owner launches petition against condo pet ban https://t.co/65arZYZucN via @torontostar — Lash Condo Law (@LashCondoLaw) August 13, 2019

Fischer told the Toronto Star she first discovered the rule when she began fostering a new dog and was promptly forced to find a new home for it, even though her already-registered pet was allowed to stay.

The new rule includes cats, dogs, reptiles, rodents and birds.

The CityPlace Residents’ Association told Global News the rule was introduced because of a minority of irresponsible pet owners who have failed to clean up after their furry friends.

This has unfortunately created a division between pet owners and non-pet owners on both properties.

Are you in a condo building? In Ontario, pets may not be banned because they’re considered an aid to mental health. Except in condos, which may ban them. — FuzzyWuzzy💤 (@FuzzyWuzzyTO) April 21, 2019

The pet ban was initially passed back in 2016, but the condo board decided not to enforce the rule until the summer of 2019.

Fischer told Global she intends to continue collecting signatures on the petition before presenting it to the condo board in hopes that the new rule will be repealed and the buildings' furriest tenants will be allowed to stay.