What's open and closed on Labour Day 2019 in Toronto

What's open on Labour Day 2019 in Toronto will help you figure out the final long weekend of summer. Whether you need to do some BBQ shopping, want to hit up an amusement park or are looking to check out the Labour Day Parade, let this be your guide on September 2.

Here's what's open and closed on Labour Day in Toronto.

General



Closed

Banks

Government offices

Libraries

Post offices

Open

The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule.

Food



Closed

It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out — many already consider Mondays a day off.

Most major grocery chains will be closed on Labour Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

Open

Drink



Closed

LCBO

Open

Select The Beer Store locations

For a complete list of independent bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable, but we advise calling ahead to confirm.

Malls



Closed

Bayview Village Shops

CF Fairview Mall

CF Sherway Gardens

Dufferin Mall

Scarborough Town Centre

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Yorkville Village

Open

Attractions



Open