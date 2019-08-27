City
What's open and closed on Labour Day 2019 in Toronto

What's open on Labour Day 2019 in Toronto will help you figure out the final long weekend of summer. Whether you need to do some BBQ shopping, want to hit up an amusement park or are looking to check out the Labour Day Parade, let this be your guide on September 2.

Here's what's open and closed on Labour Day in Toronto.

General
 
Closed
  • Banks
  • Government offices
  • Libraries
  • Post offices
Open

The Saks Food Hall are the Eaton Centre will be open for any last minute shopping needs. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Food
 
Closed
  • It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out — many already consider Mondays a day off.
  • Most major grocery chains will be closed on Labour Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open

Beer will be a breeze to get ahold of come Labour Day. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Drink
 
Closed
  • LCBO
Open
  • Select The Beer Store locations
  • For a complete list of independent bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable, but we advise calling ahead to confirm.

Pacific Mall will be one of the many malls open on Monday. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Malls
 
Closed
  • Bayview Village Shops
  • CF Fairview Mall
  • CF Sherway Gardens
  • Dufferin Mall
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre
  • Yorkville Village
Open

The CN Tower will be open the whole day for visitors on September 2. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Attractions
 
Open
