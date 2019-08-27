Labour Day Parade in Toronto route and road closures for 2019

Toronto's Labour Day Parade will return for 2019. The annual parade recognizes labour unions' ongoing fight for justice in and out of the workplace. The theme for this year will be, “Educate, Organize, Resist!”

Parade route and road closures

The parade leaves Queen and University at precisely 10 a.m. It will head west on Queen to Dufferin, then turn south and enters the CNE grounds at Dufferin Gate.

To accommodate the annual parade, the following road closures will be in place on September 2.

Armoury St. will be closed from Chestnut St. to University Ave. from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Centre Ave. will be closed from Dundas St. West to Armoury St. from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

University Ave. will be closed from Dundas St. West to Richmond St/ West from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

York St. will be closed from Richmond St. West to Queen St. West from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dufferin St. will be closed from Queen St. West to Saskatchewan Rd. from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Queen St. West will be closed from Bay St. to Dufferin St. from 8:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

TTC service affected

In addition to road closures, some TTC routes will be affected. The following transit diversions will be in place during the parade.

29 Dufferin will be detouring from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

501 Queen will be detouring from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It's best to ditch the car come Monday and head along the parade route.