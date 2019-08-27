Labour Day Parade in Toronto route and road closures for 2019
Toronto's Labour Day Parade will return for 2019. The annual parade recognizes labour unions' ongoing fight for justice in and out of the workplace. The theme for this year will be, “Educate, Organize, Resist!”
The parade leaves Queen and University at precisely 10 a.m. It will head west on Queen to Dufferin, then turn south and enters the CNE grounds at Dufferin Gate.
To accommodate the annual parade, the following road closures will be in place on September 2.
In addition to road closures, some TTC routes will be affected. The following transit diversions will be in place during the parade.
It's best to ditch the car come Monday and head along the parade route.
Join the conversation Load comments