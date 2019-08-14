People in Toronto are complaining about smells from a gelatin plant

Junction Triangle residents have long complained about the unpleasant odours that come from the Nitta Gelatin Plant at 60 Paton Rd.

The problem ⁠— which inevitably arises when turning pig skins into gelatin ⁠— has persisted for years. Though steps have been taken by company representatives and elected officials to curb the issue, the stench remains.

Now, Davenport MPP Marit Stiles is concerned the provincial government may be planning to scale back the current monitoring and oversight at the plant.

Stiles wrote a letter to the Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks Jeff Yurek expressing her concerns and stating that the nature of processing done at the plant leads to strong odours that regularly impact the surrounding neighbourhood.

My letter... https://t.co/Dwuq0jbFel — Marit Stiles (@maritstiles) August 12, 2019

In the letter, she said she aims to share the many concerns of her constituents who live in the area near the Nitta Gelatin plant.

"Regular monitoring and enforcement of environmental, odour and air-quality regulations is of the utmost importance to our community," she said.

She added a recent notice placed on the environmental registry implies the provincial government may be planning to scale back monitoring.

"I am deeply concerned that your government may be scaling back on that monitoring and enforcement through your new review of compliance procedures, with its stated aim of ‘reducing red tape.’"

The odours coming from the plant don't pose any health risks to nearby residents, but Stiles said the smell still drastically impacts their quality of life.

On her website, Stiles said representatives from Nitta have confirmed they are proposing additional capital improvements to further mitigate odours, and they'll be submitting the proposal to the Ministry for review.

There's no word yet on whether the province does actually plan to scale back monitoring of the plant, but for the sake of nearby residents with sensitive noses, let's hope not.