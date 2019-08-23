City
amazon rainforest

People are now protesting in Toronto to save the Amazon rainforest

The planet's lungs are burning — and protesters in Toronto are now demanding action.

Parts of the Amazon rainforest, which produces 20 per cent of the oxygen in the Earth's atmosphere and is therefore often referred to as "the lungs of the earth," have been on fire for days now.

Environmentalists and activists are warning that the Amazon is one of the most important ecosystems in the world, and we simply cannot survive without it. 

Although fires in the rainforest are routine, Brazil’s space research centre, Instituto Nacional de Pesquisas Espaciais, has said more Amazon rainforest fires are burning right now than ever recorded before.

Protesters all over the world are taking a stand and demanding something be done, referencing the money donated during the Notre Dame fires as the level at which we should be taking action. 

Toronto joined in the fight this morning when activists gathered at the Brazilian consulate to protest. 

Extinction Rebellion was on site, a global protest group committed to using civil disobedience and nonviolent resistance to protest against climate breakdown and biodiversity loss.

Protesters chanted "Liberate the animals," and "Why aren't you out here too," as they encouraged cars driving by to honk for climate action. 

Brazil's President has been widely criticized for his inaction on the issue, and CNN reported that the fires "were set by cattle ranchers and loggers who want to clear and utilize the land, emboldened by the country's pro-business president."

According to Global, major world leaders are also withholding funds from Brazil in order to pressure the country into action.

