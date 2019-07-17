The TTC is shutting down 4 subway stations this weekend

Another weekend, another TTC subway closure. This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on July 20 and 21 to accommodate work by Metrolinx on the Eglinton Crosstown project.

As always, shuttle buses will operate.

Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning.

The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations on July 27 and 28 for TTC track work, and to accommodate continued work by Metrolinx on the Eglinton Crosstown project.