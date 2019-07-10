City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 5 hours ago
TTC Subway Closure

The TTC is shutting down four subway stations this weekend

Yup, there's another TTC subway closure this weekend. This time, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on July 13 and 14 for TTC track work and to accommodate work by Metrolinx on the Eglinton Crosstown project.

As always, shuttle buses will operate between the stations.

If that's not bad enough, subway service on Line 2 between St. George and Broadview stations won't start until noon on July 14 because of beam replacement work on the Prince Edward Viaduct.

Regular scheduled morning subway service will resume on Monday.

It's also important to note that next week will see early nightly closures. Subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard West and Wilson stations will end at 11 p.m. from July 15 to 18 for track work. Regular service will resume each following morning.

The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on July 20 and 21 to continue to accommodate work by Metrolinx on the Eglinton Crosstown project.

Jason Cook

