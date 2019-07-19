A severe thunderstorm with nickel-sized hail is headed for Toronto

As if a brutal heat wave weren't enough to ruin your Friday plans, Environment Canada now says that a "severe thunderstorm" is approaching Toronto, potentially with "nickel-size hail" in tow.

The federal weather agency issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 1:15 p.m. this afternoon for the City of Toronto, as well as for Durham Region, Markham, Vaughan and several other cities in and around the GTA.

"Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain," reads the alert.

"This line of severe thunderstorms is located from Pefferlaw to Downsview, moving east at 75 km/h."

Environment Canada is currently tracking a severe thunderstorm in southern Ontario 'capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.' Areas including the City of Toronto are under severe thunderstorm warnings as well as heat warnings. pic.twitter.com/HYSZuPFd5z — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) July 19, 2019

The warning was cancelled at 1:34 p.m., but a severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for the region.

"After an initial round of scattered thunderstorms this morning, additional thunderstorms are forecast to develop this afternoon into this evening," reads the watch. "The biggest threats from these thunderstorms will be strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain."

"Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year," Environment Canada continues. "Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!"

Stay dry, friends. And cool. And may your body remain unscathed by hail or lightning.