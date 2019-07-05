City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto bike lane

Toronto neighbourhood on the rise could get a dedicated bike lane

City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It’s about to get a lot easier to get to one of Toronto’s up-and-coming neighbourhoods.

Scarlett Road, all the way from Humber River to St. Clair at Bernice, could get a dedicated bike lane. This would require a reduction in the number of traffic lanes and vehicle speeds, which should improve safety in the area. The number of lanes will be reduced from four to two, with a centre turning lane.

The proposal was brought to an Infrastructure and Environment Committee meeting on June 27 and was adopted with amendments, and is up for consideration by City Council on July 16.

Not only will the bike lanes connect the quickly growing Weston-Mount Dennis neighbourhood to arteries like St. Clair and Dundas, it also connects Humber River and Black Creek multi-use trails plus potential future bike lanes under the Scarlett Road Bridge. The Weston- Mount Dennis area also recently became home to a massive Artscape complex.

Short concrete walls would be installed wherever possible, along with bollards and curbs in some locations and markings and signs throughout.

The best part is, the concrete walls would all be decorated with mural projects by stART Toronto, and the Scarlett Road Bridge will feature public art on retaining walls, along the underpass and in a parkette.

With the construction of a new Mount Dennis subway station underway, new bike lanes are going to be just one of many ways to get to this exciting new neighbourhood in Toronto.

Lead photo by

City of Toronto

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto police issue correction after mistaking water guns for real guns

Toronto stripmalls are about to get more interesting

Toronto neighbourhood on the rise could get a dedicated bike lane

Bombardier says they'll be able to deliver Toronto's remaining streetcars in time

Street festivals are shutting down Toronto roads this weekend

It's going to feel like 40 C in Toronto this afternoon

Fight breaks out between driver and cyclist in middle of downtown Toronto street

Toronto says it's not issuing heat warnings anymore