Toronto neighbourhood on the rise could get a dedicated bike lane

It’s about to get a lot easier to get to one of Toronto’s up-and-coming neighbourhoods.

Scarlett Road, all the way from Humber River to St. Clair at Bernice, could get a dedicated bike lane. This would require a reduction in the number of traffic lanes and vehicle speeds, which should improve safety in the area. The number of lanes will be reduced from four to two, with a centre turning lane.

The PROTECTED bike lanes on scarlett road cannot come soon enough! I desire them to come sooner than later. Not after several years of construction on the bridge at dundas/st clair/scarlett. #visionzero #BikeTO — The Rooty's Tweeties (@Rootbrian_) May 1, 2019

The proposal was brought to an Infrastructure and Environment Committee meeting on June 27 and was adopted with amendments, and is up for consideration by City Council on July 16.

Not only will the bike lanes connect the quickly growing Weston-Mount Dennis neighbourhood to arteries like St. Clair and Dundas, it also connects Humber River and Black Creek multi-use trails plus potential future bike lanes under the Scarlett Road Bridge. The Weston- Mount Dennis area also recently became home to a massive Artscape complex.

Public Meeting Reminder: Scarlett Road bridge & proposed bike lanes update.

Tonight at 6:30-9:00pm at Lambton Park Community School (50 Bernice Cres) pic.twitter.com/1FeG3gTB1y — Frances Nunziata (@FrancesNunziata) April 29, 2019

Short concrete walls would be installed wherever possible, along with bollards and curbs in some locations and markings and signs throughout.

The best part is, the concrete walls would all be decorated with mural projects by stART Toronto, and the Scarlett Road Bridge will feature public art on retaining walls, along the underpass and in a parkette.

With the construction of a new Mount Dennis subway station underway, new bike lanes are going to be just one of many ways to get to this exciting new neighbourhood in Toronto.