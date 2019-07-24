City
Police just discovered $2 million worth of stolen vehicles in Mississauga

An ongoing investigation into a storage unit of stolen vehicles in Mississauga led to the discovery of $2.2 million worth of high end cars.

In April, Peel Regional Police investigators from the Commercial Auto Crime Bureau discovered a storage unit full of stolen cars near Highway 401 and Highway 10 in Mississauga.

This 4-month long exploration was named Project Baijin.

When the police raided the unit in April, they found 28 vehicles, fraudulent documents, electronic devices and licenses plates.

The cars discovered in Mississauga were tied to a larger orchestrated crime spanning across the country in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia. This discovery led to the finding of more stolen cars, accumulating to $2.2 million.

Of the cars that were found, there was a Bentley worth $263,000, Mercedes Benz convertible valued at $230,000, another Mercedes worth $200,000 and many other new high valued cars.

The scheme was to ship these cars in containers to China and Europe where they are of high value.

Some of the vehicles were bought with the fraudulent identification, which included fake employment and address records, according to Peel police chief Chris McCord. Once purchased, the suspects would stop paying for the cars or report them as stolen.

The police re-arrested two international students from China on student visas, in addition to three more suspects.

The police are still looking for at least 50 more stolen vehicles.

Lead photo by

Peel Regional Police

