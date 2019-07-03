City
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Police Brampton cows

Peel police spent last night wrangling runaway cows

Last night was an unusual night for Peel police.

Instead of fighting crime, saving lives, or whatever police usually do on a Tuesday night shift, three officers spent their night searching for three cows that escaped from a Brampton farm

At around 10 p.m. last night, Peel police tweeted that someone told them there was a couch on the side of the road.

But it definitely wasn't a couch. 

Constable Akhil Mooken, who was manning the account for the night, just couldn't help but crack a joke about the wandering cows. And who could blame him?

They even shared a video of the two cows and one calf once they found them but had yet to get a hold of them.

It took police a while to bring all three cows home, but eventually they all made it safe-and-sound. 

Lead photo by

Peel Regional Police

