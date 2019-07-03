Peel police spent last night wrangling runaway cows

Last night was an unusual night for Peel police.

Instead of fighting crime, saving lives, or whatever police usually do on a Tuesday night shift, three officers spent their night searching for three cows that escaped from a Brampton farm.

At around 10 p.m. last night, Peel police tweeted that someone told them there was a couch on the side of the road.

But it definitely wasn't a couch.

Constable Akhil Mooken, who was manning the account for the night, just couldn't help but crack a joke about the wandering cows. And who could blame him?

DANGEROUS CONDITION:

- In the area of Clarkway Dr/Mayfield Rd in #Brampton

- It’s not a couch

- Two cows are walking in the middle of the road.

- Animal control enroute to help us moooove them along.

- Sorry, couldn’t help myself

- Call received at 10:08pm

- PR19-0242338 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) July 3, 2019

They even shared a video of the two cows and one calf once they found them but had yet to get a hold of them.

It took police a while to bring all three cows home, but eventually they all made it safe-and-sound.

UPDATE:

- We’ve managed to wrangle one of the cows

- Other two are still outstanding

- Owners are confident that this cow will call over the other two & everyone will be reunited

- What a night it’s been

- Something new everyday#Policing #ItsMoreThanYouThink #ConsiderTheCareer pic.twitter.com/snG4MMfL6h — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) July 3, 2019

Thankfully, no cows were harmed in the making of this story.