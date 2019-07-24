City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Cafe harbord toronto

Illegal cannabis dispensary selling on Toronto sidewalks again

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
CAFE is staying true to its word despite now being in a near-constant state of watch from police and bylaw enforcement officials.

Just days after nine of its employees were arrested for selling marijuana in front of two blocked-off stores, the unclicensed (and thus illegal) weed dispensary chain has once again set up shop outside at least one of its four locations.

The CAFE store at 104 Harbord Street continues to do brisk business as of Wednesday afternoon despite multiple recent closure notices.

Employees can't get inside due to the presence of city-installed concrete blocks, so they appear to have set up a patio situation of sorts along the public sidewalk.

A photo posted to Twitter earlier today shows employees sitting behind tables protected by patio umbrellas and seats — presumably for waiting — lined up along the curb.

An almost identical setup was spotted outside the notorious weed shop's Fort York location on Tuesday.

Customers don't seem deterred by all of the recent raids, closure notices and ensuing press coverage.

Lineups remain outside the Harbord Street location as of Wednesday afternoon with dozens waiting to purchase cannabis products from a source they know and love.

The same cannot be said for the five legal retail cannabis stores in Toronto that were lucky enough to secure licenses through Doug Ford's surprise lottery — or the government's own online weed store.

In an emailed statement on Monday, CAFE told us that it has no plans of shutting down over increasing pressure from law enforcement.

"There will have to be 350 dead bodies on the street before CAFE closes [winking face emoji]," wrote a representative for the chain, which has so far managed to stay open using a combination of outright defiance and a strange loophole in Ontario's Cannabis Control Act.

Lead photo by

Dorian Logan

