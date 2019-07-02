City
highway 407 boat

Boat shuts down part of Toronto highway on Canada Day

A boat fell off its trailer near Dixie Road and the 407 on Canada Day.

Sgt Kerry Schmidt tweeted that he found the boat last night and no one was hurt.

Despite the inconvenience of a boat taking over an entire lane of the highway, Toronto decided to make humour of the situation.

Fortunately, the boat was not left on the 401. If it was, people might have been enraged instead of poking fun.

Since the 407 is a tolled highway, someone suggested the boat was left in debt to pay for the owner's bill.

Others joked that all of the water surrounding the boat must have dried up because of global warming.

The police have not provided any additional information on the circumstances surrounding how this boat was deposited on the highway in the first place.

Lead photo by

Sgt Kerry Schmidt

