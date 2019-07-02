Boat shuts down part of Toronto highway on Canada Day

A boat fell off its trailer near Dixie Road and the 407 on Canada Day.

Sgt Kerry Schmidt tweeted that he found the boat last night and no one was hurt.

This boat ended up on #Hwy407 at Dixie Rd tonight. No one hurt. #HappyCanadaDay pic.twitter.com/rDU3sePzJ7 — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) July 2, 2019

Despite the inconvenience of a boat taking over an entire lane of the highway, Toronto decided to make humour of the situation.

This gives a whole new meaning to dry docking!! 😲 🛥 — Michelle (@French_Lady1) July 2, 2019

Fortunately, the boat was not left on the 401. If it was, people might have been enraged instead of poking fun.

Since the 407 is a tolled highway, someone suggested the boat was left in debt to pay for the owner's bill.

“Used 407 three times. Had to pay bill with boat.” — Majerly (@Majerly_) July 2, 2019

Others joked that all of the water surrounding the boat must have dried up because of global warming.

Global warming at its finest. — Randy Narine (@RandyNarinee) July 2, 2019

The police have not provided any additional information on the circumstances surrounding how this boat was deposited on the highway in the first place.