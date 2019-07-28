City
Mira Miller
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
animal liberation conference toronto

Toronto is getting its first-ever animal liberation conference

City
Mira Miller
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Animal rights groups have made headlines in Toronto many times recently for staging creative protests at restaurants, butchers and clothing stores

Now Liberation TO, a coalition of animal rights grassroots organizations, is hosting Toronto's first ever animal liberation conference. 

The conference will provide activists with keynote speeches and panel discussions, hands-on workshops, training for nonviolent direct action and more — all "to empower attendees of the conference to understand animal rights as a core issue that connects to other social justice imperatives," according to a press release. 

Regular registration for the four-day conference costs $60, but attendees can choose to pay $120 and help subsidize the cost for someone else's registration. There is also a low income option for $40. 

Speakers will include Anita Krajnc, founder of Toronto Pig Save and prominent local animal rights activist, Roger Hallam, co-founder of Extinction Rebellion and leader of the worldwide climate rebellion movement, Jo-Anne McArthur, award-winning photojournalist and founder of We Animals Media and more. 

“Education and community building are core elements of a powerful, grassroots movement," says Johanna Nikoletos, of Liberation TO.  

"Through this conference and our other initiatives, we aim to provide concerned members of the public with the resources they need to take action and become community leaders.” 

The conference runs from August 16 to 19 at various locations across the city.

Lead photo by

Liberation T.O.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto is getting its first-ever animal liberation conference

Toronto is getting a coworking and community space for nerds

A squirrel just attacked a woman at a Mississauga store

It's going to feel like 38 C in Toronto this weekend

Sunwing employees charged as police bust drug ring at Toronto airport

These are the complaints people sent police after today's Amber Alert in Ontario

Movie shoot and festivals to shut down Toronto streets this weekend

1.5 billion year old rock unearthed during Toronto construction