City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 42 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
animal rights toronto

Vegan activists just carried dead animals around downtown Toronto streets

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 42 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Members of Toronto's busy and vocal animal rights community took to the streets of downtown on Sunday in one of their most extreme protests this year to date — this one involving actual dead animals.

animal rights torontoDozens of demonstrators participated in Sunday's rally, which was held in commemoration of National Animal Rights Day (NARD) — an event currently celebrated in more than 30 cities around the world.

animal rights torontoThey marched from Trinity Square Park to the steps of Old City Hall...

animal rights toronto

And then down Yonge Street...

animal rights toronto

Eventually, the group arrived at Yonge-Dundas Square, where they blocked off traffic while holding either graphic photos or the bodies of deceased animals, including a calf, a coyote, piglets, pigeons, chickens, and mice. 

animal rights toronto"It’s important that the public sees them," said organizer Jenny Henry of the deceased animals in a press release.

"These are the invisible victims of a human-centered world. For far too long, they have been hidden from public view in dark sheds, and laboratories. NARD is about helping them be seen, and asking for justice for them."

animal rights toronto"Most people never see farm animals in their lives; they only see their body parts on their plates," said NARD founder Aylam Orian in the same press release.

"When we show them what these animals look like in the flesh, cradled in our arms like you would cradle a baby or a beloved pet, they feel something. Many stop to ask questions, and that gives us a chance to inspire them to change their lifestyle."

Lead photo by

Jenny Henry

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Vegan activists just carried dead animals around downtown Toronto streets

Ontario PC leaders mocked for staging corner store beer tweets

SickKids just got a donation of $100 million to rebuild Toronto hospital

Toronto heartbroken over robbery victim's plea for photos of her dead dog

These are the TTC routes with the most dangerous overcrowding

Doug Ford will not attend this year's Pride parade in Toronto

Toronto is the fastest growing city in the U.S. and Canada

10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in May