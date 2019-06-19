U of T ranked 18th best public university in the world

The University of Toronto is once again being hailed as one of the best academic institutions on Earth, thanks to its primo spot on a prestigious list of higher learning centres.

The latest QS World University Rankings puts U of T at spot number 18 among public institutions globally and in third place for the same category in North America.

U of T remains number one in Canada, according to rankings publisher Quacquarelli Symonds, and 29th in the world out of more than 1,000 universities worldwide.

That's down one spot from last year's 28th-place ranking, but the school is actually faring better than ever in the categories of academic and employer reputation at 17th and 27th in the world, respectively.

"The University of Toronto is grateful to be recognized once again as one of the top academic institutions in the world," said U of T President Meric Gertler in a release issued by the university on Wednesday.

"It is a reflection of our commitment to excellence as a leading institution of research and learning."