Downtown TTC subway station is getting a new entrance

Toronto subway stations are slowly getting makeovers.But as this city knows, with renovation comes construction.

Now, it’s College Station’s turn and it’s getting a second exit/entrance.

The construction will begin in early 2020. The station is also getting elevators to improve accessibility. At the moment, it is not ranked as accessible on the TTC website.

Tonight, the TTC is hosting an open house at the Toronto Central YMCA for the community to learn more about their modernization plans.

