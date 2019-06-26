Downtown TTC subway station is getting a new entrance

Toronto subway stations are slowly getting makeovers.But as this city knows, with renovation comes construction.

Now, it’s College Station’s turn and it’s getting a second exit/entrance.

The construction will begin in early 2020. The station is also getting elevators to improve accessibility. At the moment, it is not ranked as accessible on the TTC website.

TTC Open House: College Station second exit/entrance and easier access construction plans.



Join us this evening, June 26 from 6:30 - 8:30pm at the Toronto Central YMCA to learn about the upcoming construction activities that will be taking place at College Station. pic.twitter.com/fywgfNaRwf — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) June 26, 2019

Tonight, the TTC is hosting an open house at the Toronto Central YMCA for the community to learn more about their modernization plans.