Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 51 minutes ago
68 abell street toronto

Rental of the week: 68 Abell Street

For argument sake this Toronto apartment is fine. There’s two-bedrooms, a kitchen (with an oven!), a bathroom and it’s in West Queen West, which is a great location.

What isn’t fine is that they’re asking $7,995 A MONTH!

68 abell street torontoSorry, in case you passed out from shock that was $7,995 a month. Even if you have a roommate that’s still almost $4,000 each A MONTH!

68 abell street torontoA new report by rentals.ca put the average price of a one-bedroom at $2,231 a month and a two-bedroom at $2,735 a month.

Yes, yes it is depressing. But what’s more depressing is that this place is priced at three times higher than the city average.

And even for the building it horrendously overpriced. A two-bed plus den goes between $2,550 and $3,000 a month, according to Strata.

68 abell street torontoLike the apartment is fine and I get that it comes furnished and basically move-in ready but nothing about this place warrants a price tag of $7,995 a month.

I even read through the listing several times to see if a butler or housekeeping or something was included in that rent, but all it said was: “Your rent includes internet, hydro/electricity, water and Netflix.”  

68 abell street torontoThere isn’t even parking included! You’d think it’s the least they could do is give you a parking spot!

Anyway, I don’t care how bad you are at math, there is absolutely no way you can make any of that add up to $7,995 a month. Netflix is at most $15.99 a month, so maybe chill on the rent gauging? Just a thought.

68 abell street torontoAnd if they’re charging that much per month you’d think they could spring for some professional photos or, I don’t know, pay someone to move the Swiffer pads box out of frame?

Specs
  • Address: 68 Abell Street
  • Type: Apartment
  • Rent: $7,995/ month
  • Furnished? Yes
  • Utilities: Yes
  • Air conditioning? No info
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking: Street
  • Laundry? No info
  • Outdoor space? Balcony
  • Pet friendly? Small pets okay68 abell street toronto
Good For

Draining your bank account in a swift and timely manner.  

Move On If

You don’t feel like metaphorically lighting your money on fire.68 abell street toronto

Lead photo by

Images via rentitfurnished.com

