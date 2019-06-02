10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in May

Toronto saw the closure of several businesses this past month, many of them close to our hearts and some of them even our favourites. Katz's Deli is now gone but we'll now also have to find other places for Korean fried chicken, unicorn lattes and steak sushi.

Here are the most notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month.

This is one of Toronto’s most historic movie theatres, where a lot of kids grew up watching the silver screen. It's been around since the 1940s but shut down to make way for a condo development.

This Korean chicken spot in Riverside had their last day of service on May 24, but they are on the lookout for a new spot and are attempting to do events in the meantime.

This restaurant closed down their location on Queen West last month, but they've already relocated to a new spot near Bathurst and Dundas.

This bar in Parkdale encouraging drinkers to put down their phones went out with a weekend-long “party to end all parties” at the end of May.

The originator of the unicorn latte in Chinatown closed the doors of their Spadina shop last month.

This Dundas West boutique closed it doors, but the tattoo club housed at the back of the shop already has plans to reopen in July.

This shop on Ossington closed due to increasing rents to become a totally online venture.

May 12 was the last day of operation for this sushi place that only stayed open for two years in Baldwin Village.

This decor shop closed their Leslieville digs now that their rent was doubled.

This vintage furniture shop in Leslieville closed for good this May after the landord presented them with a big rent hike.