Katz's deli is closing in Toronto and people are lining up for a last bite

By 6 p.m. on May 31, one of Toronto’s most iconic delis (not to mention one of our most noticeable roadside landmarks) will be gone for good.

Katz’s Deli is closing its doors after 49 years in business as the month ends. Though it’s got nothing to do with the famous New York Katz’s, the mustached man wearing a pith helmet on the Dufferin deli’s sign is just as well known to many Torontonians.

Known for serving towering corned beef sandwiches and delicious pickles, deli fans in Toronto are certainly lamenting the closure. The deli has been passed down through four generations of family, and smoked their own meats around the clock.

However, the first 100 customers through the door on the last day of business can console themselves with a souvenir mug to serve as a reminder of the establishment’s legacy.

Even the mayor himself dropped by during the last days of business for Katz’s for a last helping of corned beef and to help cut a massive farewell cake.

Tried to get a final lunch at @katzdeliTO before it closes for good on Friday at 6 p.m., but the lineup is practically out the door. People also waiting to sign the guestbook. The Dufferin Street business has been in operation for 49 years. pic.twitter.com/0Y5HGUMg12 — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) May 29, 2019

Big shot or not, everyone is lining up to get in for one last sandwich, and to sign the deli’s legendary guest book.

The deli is shutting down in order to make way for (what else?) more condos. A large sign propped up in the deli during the final days of business reads, “We have no immediate plans to move our business to another location. If that changes, we will let you know…”

Apparently there’s also a Katz’s documentary in the works, meaning the deli will at least be immortalized on film long after it’s erased by more cookie-cutter condominiums.