Katz's Deli is closing after almost 50 years in Toronto

Say goodbye to one of the city's most legendary delis.

Katz's Deli, Toronto's 'corned beef emporium' is closing after nearly half a century of serving hulking sandwiches and dill pickles.

According to Katz's owner Faye Dorfman, the family has sold their property at 3300 Dufferin St., and the 49-year-old restaurant will close officially on May 31.

"I don't know if we're going to move anywhere," says Dorfman. "If we do move, it'll be somewhere much smaller."

The 300-seater restaurant and its massive pickle cooler might soon be replaced by a condo, says Dorfman, so say goodbye to Dufferin's favourite giant moustachioed man.