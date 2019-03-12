Eat & Drink
Katz's Deli is closing after almost 50 years in Toronto

Say goodbye to one of the city's most legendary delis. 

Katz's Deli, Toronto's 'corned beef emporium' is closing after nearly half a century of serving hulking sandwiches and dill pickles. 

According to Katz's owner Faye Dorfman, the family has sold their property at 3300 Dufferin St., and the 49-year-old restaurant will close officially on May 31.

"I don't know if we're going to move anywhere," says Dorfman. "If we do move, it'll be somewhere much smaller." 

The 300-seater restaurant and its massive pickle cooler might soon be replaced by a condo, says Dorfman, so say goodbye to Dufferin's favourite giant moustachioed man.

Katz's Deli

