These are the TTC routes with the most dangerous overcrowding

It isn't news to anyone that the TTC is overcrowded.

However, it's still alarming just how overcrowded many of the routes in the city are.

A new report from the transit agency has found that almost a third of all their routes are overcrowded at least once during a normal week.

During January, February and March of 2019, 41 buses (out of 140 total) and eight streetcars (10 total) experienced overcrowding.

The worst offenders were the Duff Bus (29 Dufferin) and the 501 Queen streetcar line. They operated at 122 per cent and 107 per cent standard capacity, respectively.

Coming in second for the buses was the 986 Scarborough Express, third was the 47 Lansdowne, with 939B Finch Express and 929 Dufferin Express rounding out the top five.

While the TTC has initiated efforts to reduce overcrowding issues, anyone who rides during rush hour knows that much more needs to be done.