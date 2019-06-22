Street festivals to shut down Toronto roads this weekend

This weekend is a doozy for road closures across Toronto. Pride events will be taking over city streets alongside a number of other music and food festivals. It's the ideal weekend to ditch the car and hit the streets.

Here's what you need to know if you plan on driving in the city this weekend.

The annual jazz music festival will result in road closures until June 30. Roads affected include.

Queens Park Cres. between Charles St. West and Bloor St. West will be closed on June 21 at 6 a.m. until June 24 at 6 a.m.

Cumberland St. between Old York Ln. and Bellair St. will be closed from June 21 at noon until June 30 at midnight.

Dundas St. West from High Park Ave. to Indian Grove will be closed from June 22 at 5 a.m. until June 23 at 2 a.m for the street festival.

Eglinton Ave. West from Dufferin St. to Ronald Ave. will be closed on June 22 at 2 a.m. until June 24 at 2 a.m for the street festival.

Danforth Ave. will be closed from Broadview Ave. to Playter Ave. on June 22 from 3 p.m. until midnight for the food festival.

Local streets around Queensway Park will be closed on June 22 from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m for the buttertart celebration.

This includes Avon Park Dr. between The Queensway to Cochrane Dr., Cochrane Dr. from Cochrane Court to Smith Cres., and Smith Cres. from Cochrane Dr to The Queensway.