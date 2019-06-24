It's going to feel like 34 C in Toronto this week

With Friday's summer solstice now behind us, Toronto has officially entered what many consider to be its best three-month-long stretch of the year — and Mother Nature, for once, is coming correct.

The warm, sunny weekend we just experienced could give way to showers at times throughout Monday and Tuesday, according to Environment Canada, with the potential for thunderstorms tonight.

Come Wednesday, however, it's smooth, steamy sailing for Southern Ontario.

EnviroCan is calling for a high of 28 degrees with clear skies on Wednesday and, on Thursday, temperatures are expected to hit a whopping 30 C — before factoring in humidity.

As is often the case around these parts, the humidex will make everything feel hotter. Weather network meteorologists say that'll means a "feels like" temperature of 34 C on Thursday.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday are all forecast to be just as hot with nothing but sun in the skies. Evenings, too, should be balmy and clear with a weeklong low of 16 C.

Bad news for anyone who straightens their hair, but good news for those with beach days on the mind.

Perfect for the long weekend ahead, either way.