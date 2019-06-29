City
Mira Miller
Posted 34 minutes ago
Someone keeps flying a drone near the Toronto airport

Peel police responded to reports of a drone flying near Pearson International airport yesterday, for the second day in a row

The first report was Thursday at 11:15 a.m. When officers went to investigate, they were unable to find the owner and operator of the drone. 

According to the law, drones are not allowed within 5.6 km of airports and aerodromes unless they've been given special permission by flight controllers at those facilities.

New drone regulations, including this law, came into effect on June 1. 

According to police, no flight delays were caused by these incidents. 

Powie

