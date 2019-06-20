Doug Ford shuffles his cabinet following declining approval ratings

Doug Ford announced a major shuffling of his cabinet this morning, only one year after winning a majority government in the province.

The Ontario Premier's cabinet increased from 22 members to 28, a 33 per cent increase.

Doug Ford's version of efficiencies is cutting Toronto's City Council to 25 seats while increasing his own cabinet to 28 seats. #ONPoli #CabinetShuffle #CabinetShuffle2019 — Mitzie Hunter (@MitzieHunter) June 20, 2019

Just a few days ago, Ford was booed by the crowd at the Raptors Parade and according to recent polls, his approval ratings have significantly dropped.

Despite disapproval from Ontario residents, Ford recently bragged that he has the "best cabinet this province has ever seen.”

One of the most notable changes from this morning's shuffle is the removal of finance minister Vic Fideli, who has been demoted to economic development.

He’ll be replaced by Environment Minister Rod Phillips, who was partially responsible for the cancellation of the province’s cap-and-trade program.

Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services who stirred up controversy over the autism file, will now be serving as Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport.

Education Minister Lisa Thompson will now be responsible for government and consumer services. She’ll be replaced by cabinet newbie Stephen Lecce.

Many believe the declining support for Ford’s government will affect Federal Conservative leader Andrew Scheer’s popularity in the province.

Attn:

If you disagree with Doug Ford's governing, be sure to:

NOT VOTE FOR ANDREW SCHEER IN OCTOBER.

He's openly talked about reopening the abortion debate, and making marijuana illegal again.

He is dangerous. Just like Doug. — yikes👑🤷🏽‍♂️🖕🏽💯 (@always_naked_) June 19, 2019

The last time Ford shuffled his cabinet was November 2018, following former MPP Jim Wilson’s resignation. Six cabinet ministers were reassigned at the time.

While the shuffle may be an attempt to revamp his faltering government, many are convinced it will do little in the way of solving the administrations problems.

Doug Ford is one of the most incompetent first ministers in living memory. He’s responsible for his goverment’s many failures. No Cabinet shuffle will solve that. — David Moscrop (@David_Moscrop) June 20, 2019

The complete list of changes with the new roles are as follows: