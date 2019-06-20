City
Mira Miller
Posted 41 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
ford cabinet

Doug Ford shuffles his cabinet following declining approval ratings

City
Mira Miller
Posted 41 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Doug Ford announced a major shuffling of his cabinet this morning, only one year after winning a majority government in the province.

The Ontario Premier's cabinet increased from 22 members to 28, a 33 per cent increase.

Just a few days ago, Ford was booed by the crowd at the Raptors Parade and according to recent polls, his approval ratings have significantly dropped.

Despite disapproval from Ontario residents, Ford recently bragged that he has the "best cabinet this province has ever seen.”

One of the most notable changes from this morning's shuffle is the removal of finance minister Vic Fideli, who has been demoted to economic development.

He’ll be replaced by Environment Minister Rod Phillips, who was partially responsible for the cancellation of the province’s cap-and-trade program.

Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services who stirred up controversy over the autism file, will now be serving as Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport.

Education Minister Lisa Thompson will now be responsible for government and consumer services. She’ll be replaced by cabinet newbie Stephen Lecce.

Many believe the declining support for Ford’s government will affect Federal Conservative leader Andrew Scheer’s popularity in the province.

The last time Ford shuffled his cabinet was November 2018, following former MPP Jim Wilson’s resignation. Six cabinet ministers were reassigned at the time.

While the shuffle may be an attempt to revamp his faltering government, many are convinced it will do little in the way of solving the administrations problems.

The complete list of changes with the new roles are as follows:

  • Vic Fideli: Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade and Chair of Cabinet
  • Lisa Thompson: Minister of Government and Consumer Services
  • Lisa MacLeod: Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport
  • Rod Phillips: Minister of Finance
  • Stephen Lecce: Minister of Education
  • Todd Smith: Minister of Children, Community and Social Services
  • Merrilee Fullerton: Minister of Long-Term Care
  • Michael Tibollo: Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions
  • Jeff Yurek: Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks 
  • Monte McNaughton: Minister of Labour
  • Doug Downey: Attorney General
  • Caroline Mulroney: Minister of Transportation and Minister of Francophone Affairs
Lead photo by

Ford Nation

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto residents now spend an average of 84 minutes commuting per day

Doug Ford shuffles his cabinet following declining approval ratings

Toronto parks are getting more free sunscreen dispensers this summer

Trinity Bellwoods park is getting way too crowded

OSAP cuts are more significant than Ontario students anticipated

U of T ranked 18th best public university in the world

Ontario government wants to raise driver fees less than one year after freezing them

Shoppers Drug Mart is offering same-day delivery in Ontario