Doug Ford's approval ratings second lowest among all Canadian premiers

Another survey finds Doug Ford’s approval ratings are among the lowest of Canadian premiers.

The DART survey received by CityNews asked Ontarians: “Do you approve or disapprove of your premier?”

Ford received a 29 per cent approval, which is 5 per cent lower than his standing in March. This time last year, he had about 40 per cent support.

Seven public opinion polls over the past few months have confirmed that Ford’s ratings are on the decline.

It shouldn’t be surprising that he recently announced he will not be campaigning for PC leader Andrew Scheer in the federal election. Sceptics have a hunch Scheer may not have asked him to for good reason.

In the DART survey, Ford received the second lowest rating amongst premiers across the country. Nova Scotian Stephen McNeil had the lowest rank.

Things have gotten so bad for Ford it's been reported he will soon reshuffle is cabinet.

Surveyors’ criticism on Ford focused on healthcare, education, and social services. They described him as “beer obsessed.”

The majority of those who approved of Ford were men, Ontarians over the age of 55 and people who have a high school diploma, or less education.

