pearson international airport

Toronto airport ranked one of the best in the world for a layover

Everyone hates a layover, but sometimes, if you can find a nice spot to cozy up or a cute cafe for a pick-me-up, they aren't so bad. 

Travellers heading through Pearson International may have it better than others, according to a new ranking by Bayut, a travel site that surveyed just under a thousand travellers about their layover experiences. 

Pearson ranked 9th, and was the only Canadian airport in the top 15. 

53.3 per cent of travellers surveyed said they enjoyed their time at Pearson. In contrast, the number one spot went to Tokyo Narita, where 78 per cent of respondents enjoyed their stay. 

The study also looked at the top 15 airports for dining, and the top 15 airports where travellers feel safest during a layover. Canadian airports did not feature on these lists. However, Tokyo Narita topped both of them as well. I guess it's a pretty great airport. 

Here's the top 15 airports for a layover: 

  1. Tokyo Narita International Airport
  2. Seoul Incheon International
  3. Honolulu Daniel K. Inouye International
  4. Singapore Changi
  5. Seattle-Tacoma International
  6. Munich
  7. Amsterdam Airport Schiphol
  8. Barcelona-El Prat
  9. Toronto Pearson International
  10. Hong Kong International
  11. Denver International
  12. Dubai International
  13. Ronald Reagan Washington National
  14. San Francisco International
  15. Minneapolis-Saint Paul International
Jimmy Wu

