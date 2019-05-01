City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
TTC Subway Closure

Three TTC subway stations will be shut down this weekend

This weekend, TTC riders can expect another subway closure. However, it's not all bad. This time around, only Saturday will see a shutdown on Line 2.

There will be no subway service between Victoria Park and Kennedy stations on May 4 due to rail replacement. Shuttle buses will operate for the duration of the closure.

Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning. The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between St. Clair West and Union stations on May 11 and May 12 due to installation of the new Automatic Train Control signalling system.

It's also important to note that next week will see early nightly closures. Subway service on Line 1 between Eglinton and Bloor-Yonge stations will end at 11 p.m. from May 6 to May 9 for subway corridor maintenance. Service will resume by 6 a.m. the following morning.

