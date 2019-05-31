City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 4 hours ago

Road Closure Toronto

DVP and Gardiner Expressway to close down in Toronto this weekend

Another weekend, another whole bunch of road closures you'll need to watch out for. There's street festivals, tailgate parties and the Ride for Heart all happening the first weekend of June. Thankfully, there's no full TTC subway closure.

Here's what you need to know if you plan on driving in the city this weekend.

Riverside Eats & Beats

There will be a series of full closures in place on June 1 for this street festival. The road closures are as follows.

  • Broadview Ave. just south of Queen St. East from 6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. 
  • Portions of McGee St., Saulter St., Munro St. and Carroll St. near Queen St. East from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Pape Village Summerfest

Pape Ave. will be closed from Mortimer Ave. to Gamble Ave. on June 1 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. for the festival.

Ride for Heart 

The Gardiner Expressway from South Kingsway to the Don Valley Parkway (including all ramps) and the Don Valley Parkway from the Gardiner Expressway to York Mills Road (including all ramps) will be fully closed on June 2 from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the annual event.

Toronto Raptors Tailgate Party

The following full closures will be in effect to accommodate this event on June 2:

  • Maple Leaf Square (Bremner Blvd. from Lake Shore Blvd. West to York St.) from 7 a.m. to midnight.
  • York St. between Lake Shore Blvd. West and Front St., and Bremner Blvd. between Lower Simcoe St. and York St., from 1 p.m. to midnight.
Lead photo by

Ride for Heart

