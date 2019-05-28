City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Doors Open Toronto

Vote for your favourite photo from Doors Open Toronto

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Doors Open Toronto has come and gone for another year, having shed more light on some of the city's most magnificent and typically hard to access buildings.

As always, we reached out to you to share your photos from Doors Open Toronto by tagging photos with #blogTODOT19. With over 1,000 entries we've narrowed the selections down to a final ten and ask that you vote for your favourite.

Vote for your favourite here.

1. @elnaz555 at Osgoode Hall.
2. @camasyc at Holy Blossom Temple.
3. @kkr.va at R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant.
4. @inspiredbeenature at City of Toronto Archives.
5. @randyhoffman at McLennan Physical Labs.
6. @michelle_ransom at Commerce Court.
7. @bemcgowanphotography at Portlands Energy Centre.
8. @ughfinewhatever at Native Child & Family Services of Toronto.
9. @sabrinas__snapshots at Old City Hall.
10. @kelkawahara at University of Toronto.

Vote for your favourite here.

Voting will remain open until end of day June 2. The top vote getters will receive prizes from Henry's Canada. Winners will be announced on June 3.

Lead photo by Scott Snider

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

This is what Toronto's newest student apartment building could look like

Vote for your favourite photo from Doors Open Toronto

One of Toronto's biggest furniture stores closing after 83 years

Police rescue baby goslings from Toronto highway

Ontario Place will not be getting a casino or condos

TTC cancels early closure to accommodate Raptors fans

Toronto chair girl Marcella Zoia is partying hard in Punta Cana

Doug Ford reverses $177 million funding cuts to Toronto