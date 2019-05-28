Vote for your favourite photo from Doors Open Toronto

Doors Open Toronto has come and gone for another year, having shed more light on some of the city's most magnificent and typically hard to access buildings.

As always, we reached out to you to share your photos from Doors Open Toronto by tagging photos with #blogTODOT19. With over 1,000 entries we've narrowed the selections down to a final ten and ask that you vote for your favourite.

Vote for your favourite here.

1. @elnaz555 at Osgoode Hall.

2. @camasyc at Holy Blossom Temple.

3. @kkr.va at R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant.

4. @inspiredbeenature at City of Toronto Archives.

5. @randyhoffman at McLennan Physical Labs.

6. @michelle_ransom at Commerce Court.

7. @bemcgowanphotography at Portlands Energy Centre.

8. @ughfinewhatever at Native Child & Family Services of Toronto.

9. @sabrinas__snapshots at Old City Hall.

10. @kelkawahara at University of Toronto.

Voting will remain open until end of day June 2. The top vote getters will receive prizes from Henry's Canada. Winners will be announced on June 3.