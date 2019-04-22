Turkey spotted wandering around downtown Toronto

Toronto is experiencing an explosion in sightings of rogue wild turkeys roaming its streets, if reports on Reddit, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram are any indication.

This would suggest that either more wild turkeys have been making homes here in recent years, that a few highly-mobile turkeys are prancing around the city, or simply that more people are posting footage of downtown turkeys online.

Whatever the case, it's the new thing.

A wild turkey was spotted roaming the streets of downtown Toronto near Trinity Bellwoods #Toronto pic.twitter.com/3s2jA04y2H — blogTO (@blogTO) April 21, 2019

This Easter weekend, reports of a massive turkey in and around the Trinity Bellwoods area inspired so much commotion that Toronto Police felt the need to address it on Twitter.

"ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Halton St + Ossington Av - Wild turkey loose -Walking on roadway," wrote Toronto Police Operations around 11 a.m. on Friday morning. "Lots of calls."

This inspired residents to start sharing photos of turkeys that they'd seen recently with the police.

Flying roof to roof - Keele and Rogers pic.twitter.com/j1b0eQgxw5 — Jess P (@je_nena) April 19, 2019

In a subsequent tweet, police stressed that the turkey would be addressed by 311 or Toronto Animal Services.

"Police are not responding," it read. "If you have any concerns, please call 311 or Animal Services directly."

Some residents argued that this turkey is the same one who is thought to be living in Christie Pits Park, though sightings were reported as far south as Duoro Street near Liberty Village on Saturday.

It’s no Easter bunny, but a wild turkey is on the loose in Toronto! @CBCToronto pic.twitter.com/mat2wMPIgt — Natalie Nanowski (@Natalie_SKi) April 20, 2019

We can say for certain that the turkey walking around west downtown Toronto this weekend was not the same as the famous postal worker-chasing turkey of Mississauga.

That turkey was found dead in early March after a fatal encounter with an unknown vehicle.

Stay safe, turkey (or turkeys) of Trinity Bellwoods, Christie Pits, Bickford Park, Little Italy, Scarborough, Mississauga, Brampton and everywhere else you've taken a liking to in the GTA.