Three TTC subway stations are shutting down all weekend long

Another weekend, another TTC subway closure.

This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 2 between Victoria Park and Kennedy stations on April 27 and April 28 due to rail replacement.

As always, shuttle buses will operate.

Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning. The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service for just a single day on Line 2 between Victoria Park and Kennedy stations on May 4 for continued rail replacement.