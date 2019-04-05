Here's a list of all the scheduled TTC closures for 2019

TTC closures are terrible. This is not news to anyone. But with the right planning, you can ensure that you're always aware of when a shut-down section of the line might screw up your commute.
Luckily, the transit commission does try to announce the year's closures in advance. Obviously other problems can arise, but having a base knowledge of when the subway will be closed in your area is better than nothing.
This year, the TTC is planning another 73 closures of various degrees.
The most disruptive is of course, full weekend closures. There will be 31 of these. There are also six single-day closures. Service will start late on Sunday eight times, and finally, will shut down early 28 times on weekdays.
Most of these closures are for track upgrades, maintenance, construction or ATC installation.
Here are all the scheduled closures of the TTC subway for the remainder of 2019.
Full weekend
- April 13 to 14, Line 1: Bloor-Yonge to Osgoode
- April 27 to 28, Line 2: Kennedy to Victoria Park
- May 11 to 12, Line 1: St. Clair West to Union
- May 25 to 26, Line 1: St. Clair to Union
- June 8 to 9, Line 1: St. Clair to Bloor-Yonge
- June 22 to 23, Line 3: Kennedy to McCowan
- July 6 to 7, Line 1: St. Clair to Lawrence
- July 13 to 14, Line 1: St. Clair to Sheppard
- July 20 to 21, Line 1: St. Clair to Sheppard
- July 27 to 28, Line 1: St. Clair to Sheppard
- August 10 to 11, Line 1: St. George to King
- August 24 to 25, Line 1: St. Clair to Sheppard
- September 7 to 8, Line 1: St. Clair to Lawrence
- September 14 to 15, Line 1: St. Clair to York Mills
- September 21 to 22, Line 1: St. Clair to Lawrence
- September 28 to 29, Line 1: St. Clair to Union
- October 12 to 13, Line 2: St. George to Greenwood
- October 19 to 20, Line 1: St. Clair to Lawrence
- October 26 to 27, Line 1: Lawrence to Bloor-Yonge
- November 2 to 3, Line 2: Jane to Ossington
- November 9 to 10, Line 1: St. George to King
- November 23 to 24, Line 1: St. George to St. Andrew
- November 30 to December 1, Line 1: Lawrence to Bloor-Yonge
- December 7 to 8, Line 1: St. George to St. Andrew
- December 14 to 15, Line 1: St. George to St. Andrew
Single day
- April 6, Line 1: St. Clair to Lawrence
- May 4, Line 2: Kennedy to Victoria Park
- August 17, Line 3: Kennedy to McCowan
- September 22, Line 3: Kennedy to McCowan
- November 16, Line 2: Kennedy to Victoria Park
Late Sunday start
- April 7, Line 2: Broadview to St. George
- June 2, Line 2: Broadview to St. George
- July 7, Line 2: Broadview to St. George
- July 14, Line 2: Broadview to St. George
- July 28, Line 2: Broadview to St. George
- August 18, Line 1: Sheppard West to Wilson
- August 25, Line 2: Broadview to St. George
Early weekday finish
- April 15 to 18, Line 1: Wilson to St. Clair West
- April 22 to 25, Line 1: Bloor-Yonge to St. Andrew
- May 6 to 9, Line 1: Eglinton to Bloor-Yonge
- May 13 to 16, Line 1: Eglinton to Bloor-Yonge
- May 21 to 23, Line 1: Eglinton to Bloor-Yonge
- May 27 to 30, Line 1: Eglinton to Bloor-Yonge
- June 3 to 6, Line 1: Wilson to St. Clair West
- June 10 to 13, Line 1: Lawrence West to St. Clair West
- June 17 to 20, Line 1: Bloor-Yonge to Union
- June 24 to 27, Line 1: Bloor-Yonge to Union
- September 3 to 5, Line 1: Finch to Eglinton
- September 9 to 12, Line 1: York Mills to Eglinton
- September 16 to 19, Line 1: Bloor-Yonge to Eglinton
- September 23 to 26, Line 1: Bloor-Yonge to St. Andrew
- September 30 to October 3, Line 2: St. George to Greenwood
- October 7 to 10, Line 1: Bloor-Yonge to Eglinton
- October 15 to 17, Line 2: St. George to Greenwood
- October 21 to 24, Line 2: St. George to Greenwood
- October 28 to 21, Line 1: Eglinton to Bloor-Yonge
- November 4 to 7, Line 2: St. George to Greenwood
- November 11 to 14, Line 2: St. George to Greenwood
- November 18 to 21, Line 2: Kennedy to Victoria Park
- November 25 to 28, Line 2: Islington to Kipling