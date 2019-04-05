Here's a list of all the scheduled TTC closures for 2019

TTC closures are terrible. This is not news to anyone. But with the right planning, you can ensure that you're always aware of when a shut-down section of the line might screw up your commute.

Luckily, the transit commission does try to announce the year's closures in advance. Obviously other problems can arise, but having a base knowledge of when the subway will be closed in your area is better than nothing.

This year, the TTC is planning another 73 closures of various degrees.

The most disruptive is of course, full weekend closures. There will be 31 of these. There are also six single-day closures. Service will start late on Sunday eight times, and finally, will shut down early 28 times on weekdays.

Most of these closures are for track upgrades, maintenance, construction or ATC installation.

Here are all the scheduled closures of the TTC subway for the remainder of 2019.

Full weekend

April 13 to 14, Line 1: Bloor-Yonge to Osgoode

April 27 to 28, Line 2: Kennedy to Victoria Park

May 11 to 12, Line 1: St. Clair West to Union

May 25 to 26, Line 1: St. Clair to Union

June 8 to 9, Line 1: St. Clair to Bloor-Yonge

June 22 to 23, Line 3: Kennedy to McCowan

July 6 to 7, Line 1: St. Clair to Lawrence

July 13 to 14, Line 1: St. Clair to Sheppard

July 20 to 21, Line 1: St. Clair to Sheppard

July 27 to 28, Line 1: St. Clair to Sheppard

August 10 to 11, Line 1: St. George to King

August 24 to 25, Line 1: St. Clair to Sheppard

September 7 to 8, Line 1: St. Clair to Lawrence

September 14 to 15, Line 1: St. Clair to York Mills

September 21 to 22, Line 1: St. Clair to Lawrence

September 28 to 29, Line 1: St. Clair to Union

October 12 to 13, Line 2: St. George to Greenwood

October 19 to 20, Line 1: St. Clair to Lawrence

October 26 to 27, Line 1: Lawrence to Bloor-Yonge

November 2 to 3, Line 2: Jane to Ossington

November 9 to 10, Line 1: St. George to King

November 23 to 24, Line 1: St. George to St. Andrew

November 30 to December 1, Line 1: Lawrence to Bloor-Yonge

December 7 to 8, Line 1: St. George to St. Andrew

December 14 to 15, Line 1: St. George to St. Andrew

Single day

April 6, Line 1: St. Clair to Lawrence

May 4, Line 2: Kennedy to Victoria Park

August 17, Line 3: Kennedy to McCowan

September 22, Line 3: Kennedy to McCowan

November 16, Line 2: Kennedy to Victoria Park

Late Sunday start

April 7, Line 2: Broadview to St. George

June 2, Line 2: Broadview to St. George

July 7, Line 2: Broadview to St. George

July 14, Line 2: Broadview to St. George

July 28, Line 2: Broadview to St. George

August 18, Line 1: Sheppard West to Wilson

August 25, Line 2: Broadview to St. George

Early weekday finish