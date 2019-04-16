Toronto's third legal cannabis store opens this week

Nova Cannabis will be the third legal cannabis retailer to open in Toronto.

The Alberta-based weed brand has definitely missed the April 1 opening deadline (as did most retailers across Ontario) but it looks like its first Toronto location is gearing up to launch this week.

The store finally received its license from the AGCO on Saturday, and the exterior of its 3,000-square-foot store at 499 Queen Street West (in the old American Apparel building) appears ready to go.

Stocks are also up for Alcanna Inc., the Edmonton-based liquor retailer which partnered with Nova's Toronto location, purportedly due to the store gearing up (literally) with enough bud to sell to the masses.

The official opening will be this Saturday (that's 4/20) at 9:00 a.m. Coincidence? Maybe. Or, it could be intentional. We'll have to see if the store gets Hunny Pot-level lines when they do open.