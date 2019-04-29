City
Jordan Steinhauer
Posted 6 hours ago
transit shelter toronto

Toronto just installed a transit shelter that's fully enclosed on all sides

City
Jordan Steinhauer
Posted 6 hours ago
A new transit shelter has appeared at the corner of King and Bathurst, but it definitely won't be protecting anyone from Toronto's ever-changing weather.

This glass box is fully enclosed on all sides; with no way for anyone to get in and no way out.

No, this isn't an oversight or a poor design plan implemented by the city — it's part of a campaign that brings awareness to the challenges that many people with physical disabilities face on a daily basis.

The project is meant to "encourage Torontonians to take action to do more to create an inclusive city for everyone," said the city in a news release.

This is the seventh installation of the Toronto For All campaign, which hopes to eliminate discrimination and racism throughout Toronto.

With over 400,000 people in Toronto living with physical disabilities, not everyone is convinced that the installation is the answer to the city's accessibility problem.

It's unclear if this project will truly help decrease the barriers that the disabled community faces, but it will remain open for the duration of the Toronto For All campaign.

Lead photo by

City of Toronto

