The 10 best April Fools' Day pranks in Toronto this year

It's getting harder and harder for brands to trick the masses on April Fools' Day as people get wise to how much everyone lies on the internet for attention.

The days of headline-making pranks from tech juggernauts are over — I mean, the newsiest trick this April 1 was Tom Brady joining Twitter to announce his own retirement.

Still, many local institutions, continue to inspire chuckles around Toronto with their gags, and, April Fools' fatigue notwithstanding, they're doing an excellent job of it.

Did you hear the one about the TTC subway going all night?

Here are some of the funniest April Fools' Day pranks we've seen for 2019 so far.

Toronto Public Library's cat rental service

TPL teased us all by introducing "Purrfect Pals" — a library program that, if it weren't fake, would allow people to check out cats as reading companions with their library cards.

Toronto's first dog-exclusive condominium

Condos.ca went big with the creative for their April Fools' Day prank: A new dog-centric condo complex in Yorkville called "Le Chien." Check out the fake building's website. It's impressive.

Foodora's delivery dogs

Also in dogs, Foodora announced this morning that it would soon be launching a feature in which customers could get their food delivered by a "team of highly-trained doggos."

No Frills gets a new logo (and it isn't a dog or cat)

Canada's most interesting grocery store unveiled a logo inspired by its slogan, "won't be beat." The logo is a beet. Get it?

University of Toronto Press forges partnership with Texas

UTP, Canada's leading publisher of scholarly works, announced in a press release on Monday morning that it would be merging with University of Texas Press and rebranding as "Giddy Up."

Chalet sauce-flavoured ice cream

I'm honestly kind of annoyed that this one isn't real.

Comedy Barn

One of Toronto's best comedy venues finally got its entire sign lit after 10 years of incongruency near Ossington and Bloor, but an extra "N" seems to have found its way into the mix.

Doug McNish

Toronto chef and vegan cookbook author Doug McNish, the man behind some of this city's most-popular meat-free restaurants, announced this morning that after 15 years of abstaining from meat he was ready to give up veganism. Good one, Chef.

Nutrition-filled Greenhouse gases

Greenhouse Juice Co., every the pranksters, came up with the idea of cold-pressing nutrients into huffable air to sell "molecular superfoods at their most bioavailable." I feel like this could be an actual thing in six months.

Cabbagetown to become Spinachtown

Last but far from least we have the Cabbagetown BIA with an announcement about changing its name to "Spinachtown." Not only will this help differentiate the east Toronto neighbourhood from Cabbagetown in Alberta, they contend, but the leafy green better reflects the healthy lifestyles of local residents.