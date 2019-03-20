There's a one-day TTC subway closure this weekend

This weekend, transit riders can expect another TTC subway closure on Line 1. However, it's not all bad. This time around, only Saturday will see a shutdown.

There will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on March 23 due to the installation of the new Automatic Train Control (ATC) signalling system.

As always, shuttle buses will be operating.

Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning. The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between St. Clair West and Union stations March 30 and March 31 for the installation of the new ATC signalling system.

It's also important to note that next week will once again see early nightly closures. Subway service on Line 1 between Bloor-Yonge and St, Andrew stations will end at 11 p.m. each night from March 25 to March 28, due to the continued installation of the new ATC signalling system.