There's a TTC subway closure in Toronto this weekend

Transit riders can expect another weekend subway closure. This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between St. George and King stations on March 16 and March 17 due to installation of the new Automatic Train Control (ATC) signalling system.

Line 1: There will be no service between St George and King this weekend due to ATC signal upgrades. Shuttle buses will run. pic.twitter.com/viAC0K9rnJ — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) March 14, 2019

As always, expect shuttle buses to run for the duration of the closure.

Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning. The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on March 23 for the installation of the new ATC signalling system.

It's also important to note that next week will see early nightly closures. Subway service on Line 1 between St. Clair West and Union stations will end at 11 p.m. each night from March 18 to March 21, due to the continued installation of the new ATC signalling system.