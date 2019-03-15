City
Toronto Police investigation shuts down DVP and TTC subway service

A police investigation is causing serious delays on major commuter roadways and public transit lines in Toronto during the Friday afternoon rush hour. 

There is no service on Line 2 of the subway between St. George and Broadview stations, taking the heavily trafficked Bloor-Yonge station out of commission.

Furthermore, there is a closure on the Don Valley Parkway between the Gardiner and Bayview/Bloor in the northbound lanes, and from Don Mills to the Gardiner in the southbound lanes. 

Shuttle buses are operating, but as anyone who has taken a shuttle bus knows, traffic is extremely backed up. 

Toronto Police have not yet given a reason for the delay or the nature of their investigation, but travel times are currently seriously impacted, so plan ahead. 

