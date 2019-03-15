Toronto Police investigation shuts down DVP and TTC subway service

A police investigation is causing serious delays on major commuter roadways and public transit lines in Toronto during the Friday afternoon rush hour.

There is no service on Line 2 of the subway between St. George and Broadview stations, taking the heavily trafficked Bloor-Yonge station out of commission.

Furthermore, there is a closure on the Don Valley Parkway between the Gardiner and Bayview/Bloor in the northbound lanes, and from Don Mills to the Gardiner in the southbound lanes.

Line 2 Bloor-Danforth: No subway service between Broadview and St George due to a Toronto Police investigation. Shuttle buses are on the way, however due to heavy traffic and road closures, travel times are severely impacted. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) March 15, 2019

Shuttle buses are operating, but as anyone who has taken a shuttle bus knows, traffic is extremely backed up.

hundreds of people waiting for shuttle buses at Yonge Street and there are literally none in sight. if youre on your way home try to find another way because as usual, the TTC is not prepared. #ttc pic.twitter.com/Q7CvFwCWeu — Jessica Laforet (@jesslafo) March 15, 2019

Toronto Police have not yet given a reason for the delay or the nature of their investigation, but travel times are currently seriously impacted, so plan ahead.