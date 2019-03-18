City
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
broadview station closed toronto

Suspicious package shuts down Broadview subway station for hours

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Broadview Station has finally re-opened after a suspicious package shut down the area for hours this morning. 

Reports of an "unattended package" around 6:30 a.m. forced the TTC to suspend service between St. George and Woodbine Stations at the height of rush hour. 

Helicopters were spotted hovering over the scene as Toronto Police's Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear (CBRN) team examined the package. 

While service resumed for most of Line 2, subways had to bypass Broadview station for several hours. 

Commuters were forced to take shuttle buses between Pape and Castle Frank stations, and buses from Broadview were diverted to Donlands Station. 

The packaged was "deemed not to be hazardous" by Toronto Police around 11 a.m., and service has resumed to Broadview station. 

This is the third incident in the past four days where the TTC has experienced a major closure or station evacuation due to an emergency. 

Lead photo by

Tony Fera

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Another bed bug was spotted on the TTC this morning

Suspicious package shuts down Broadview subway station for hours

Fire at Toronto Pearson Airport sends passengers scrambling

Security incident shut down TTC for second day of commuter chaos

5 strange things discovered underground in Toronto

The transformation of Toronto's waterfront from 1800 to today

Hundreds gathered at Toronto vigil for New Zealand mosque attack victims

10 Toronto intersections as they were in the 1990s