Suspicious package shuts down Broadview subway station for hours

Broadview Station has finally re-opened after a suspicious package shut down the area for hours this morning.

Reports of an "unattended package" around 6:30 a.m. forced the TTC to suspend service between St. George and Woodbine Stations at the height of rush hour.

Suspicious incident:

Broadview Subway stn

Additional info:

- an unattended package was left in the subway stn

- Our CBRN (Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear) team is now OS

- we ask for your patience while they examine the package/situation@TPS55Div#GO489299^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) March 18, 2019

Helicopters were spotted hovering over the scene as Toronto Police's Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear (CBRN) team examined the package.

Helicopters above Broadview Station seen from the valley pic.twitter.com/rRLSetXFd5 — Daniel Johnson (@danieljohnson4) March 18, 2019

While service resumed for most of Line 2, subways had to bypass Broadview station for several hours.

Investigations at broadview station is causing lots of traffic on the bridge but smooth sailing if your a bike rider like @rogerfpetersen...smooth sailing!!!! pic.twitter.com/5n3F8JN7Tu — TonyTheMemer (@MemerTony) March 18, 2019

Commuters were forced to take shuttle buses between Pape and Castle Frank stations, and buses from Broadview were diverted to Donlands Station.

Awoke this #MondayMorning to the sounds of helicopters in the neighbourhood. Last time we woke to that sound, it was the aftermath of the Danforth shooting in July. Checked Twitter & learned of situation at Broadview Station. Different day, different jitters. 😕 — Tom Harrington (@cbctom) March 18, 2019

The packaged was "deemed not to be hazardous" by Toronto Police around 11 a.m., and service has resumed to Broadview station.

So yesterday there was a "suspicious package" at Bloor/Yonge station, and now there's a "suspicious package" at Broadview station. I wonder if the incidents are related and if someone is trying to freak out the TTC? I wonder what the criminal objective is? #Toronto #TTC — Kim Crawley (@kim_crawley) March 18, 2019

This is the third incident in the past four days where the TTC has experienced a major closure or station evacuation due to an emergency.