Security incident shut down TTC for second day of commuter chaos

It was a rough weekend for the TTC.

Bloor-Yonge subway station was closed for a second time this weekend after a security incident shut down huge parts of the TTC on Saturday.

Commuters waiting for Line 2 shuttles at Yonge and Bloor. Subways are shut down from St. George to Broadview. pic.twitter.com/evTjgddilE — Alex (@Khotsiphom) March 15, 2019

Just one day after Toronto Police shut down the DVP and a huge chunk of Line 2 for a 'medical emergency', Bloor-Yonge subway was evacuated yet again on Saturday night for about an hour.

Yonge and bloor station evacuated. I heard someone talking to the conductor that it’s a bomb threat, tho #ttc just said “evacuated due to a safety concern”. #toronto — Megan Kinch (@meganysta) March 16, 2019

At around 6 p.m. last night, commuters were forced to clear the station—as well as the Hudson's Bay sitting directly atop it—as police investigated a report of a suspicious package.

Line 1 Yonge-University: No service between Eglinton and St George due to a security incident. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) March 16, 2019

It was nothing compared to the chaos of Friday night, but shuttle buses were ordered after subway service was briefly suspended on Line 2 between St. George and Chester stations.

So... uhhh... what happened at Bloor-Yonge that shut down the entire subway system south of Bloor for like an hour? — Menthol (@MyntMarsellus) March 16, 2019

A huge portion of Line 1 was also suspended. The subway is already closed this weekend between St. George and King Stations for signal upgrades, but the incident extended the closure all the way up to Davisville too.

Yonge-Bloor Station has re-opened. Regular service has resumed. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) March 16, 2019

Thankfully regular service eventually resumed at around 7 p.m., with police reporting the incident with the package resolved.

So far, there haven't been any significant delays at Bloor-Yonge station today—let's keep our fingers crossed we can get through the rest of the weekend without another one.