City
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Security incident shut down TTC for second day of commuter chaos

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
It was a rough weekend for the TTC.

Bloor-Yonge subway station was closed for a second time this weekend after a security incident shut down huge parts of the TTC on Saturday. 

Just one day after Toronto Police shut down the DVP and a huge chunk of Line 2 for a 'medical emergency', Bloor-Yonge subway was evacuated yet again on Saturday night for about an hour.  

At around 6 p.m. last night, commuters were forced to clear the station—as well as the Hudson's Bay sitting directly atop it—as police investigated a report of a suspicious package. 

It was nothing compared to the chaos of Friday night, but shuttle buses were ordered after subway service was briefly suspended on Line 2 between St. George and Chester stations. 

A huge portion of Line 1 was also suspended. The subway is already closed this weekend between St. George and King Stations for signal upgrades, but the incident extended the closure all the way up to Davisville too. 

Thankfully regular service eventually resumed at around 7 p.m., with police reporting the incident with the package resolved.

So far, there haven't been any significant delays at Bloor-Yonge station today—let's keep our fingers crossed we can get through the rest of the weekend without another one. 

Lead photo by

Sreekar Reddy

